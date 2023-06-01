Oregon House, CA – Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of the Yuba Sutter Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), served a search warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Licha Lane in Oregon House on May 24, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, where they arrested 39-year-old Joseph Woodruff on multiple felony warrants from Nevada and Yuba Counties.

The Nevada County Sheriff Detectives learned of Woodruff’s possible whereabouts during another unrelated investigation and obtained a search warrant that led to the Oregon House home in Yuba County.

Woodruff was located during the execution of the search warrant by Yuba Sutter Regional SWAT and taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on four felony Nevada County warrants in addition to offenses in Yuba County. The Nevada County felony warrants included the following offenses:

243(d) PC/Battery causing serious injury 11379(b)HS Sale/transport for sale of Methamphetamine and 30305(a)(1) PC/Felon in possession of ammunition 290PC/Violation of requirements to register as a sex offender Additional 290PC/Sex Offender Violations

Nevada County warrant bail amounts totaled $380,000, in addition to several Three Strikes Law enhancements under 667 PC & 1170.12 PC. He remains in custody at the Yuba County Jail as of today.

We want to extend our appreciation to our law enforcement partners from Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance in taking this violent wanted felon into custody.