Grass Valley, Ca. – A wanted man was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants Saturday morning 5/6/2023, after evading deputies in two pursuits the week before. Nevada County Sheriff deputies arrested Adam Angelico, age 46 of Grass Valley, at his home in the 19000 block of You Bet Road at approximately 7:00 a.m. on three arrest warrants from Yuba County.

On 4/28/2023 just after 10:00 a.m., a NCSO patrol deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 black Infinity G35 coupe with expired registration on Hwy 49 northbound at La Barr Meadows Road. The suspect vehicle failed to yield and took off at a high rate of speed, exiting the highway onto West Empire St. During the pursuit, the Infinity crossed over double yellow traffic lines to pass two vehicles and failed to stop at a stop sign. Deputies then terminated the pursuit for community safety.

Upon running the suspect vehicle’s license plate, deputies discovered the registered owner, Adam Angelico, had active warrants out of Yuba County with bail amounts totaling $175,000. The warrants included charges of two counts battery, two counts of battery on correctional officer or medical personnel, and two counts of committing a felony while on court release.

Approximately 40 minutes later, deputies responded to Angelico’s residence to attempt service of the arrest warrants, when they again witnessed the black Infinity being driven at a high rate of speed eastbound on You Bet Rd. The Infinity crossed over the double-yellow line and drove in the opposing lane of traffic to pass a vehicle prior to deputies attempting to conduct a traffic enforcement stop. A deputy was able to identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Adam Angelico. Deputies activated their emergency lights and siren and pursued the Infinity. The Infinity passed three vehicles and a bicycle in the opposing lane of traffic. Deputies again terminated the pursuit after units lost sight of the vehicle as it turned onto Red Dog Rd.

On 05/04/23 Grass Valley Police observed the same Infinity traveling southbound on Highway 49. The vehicle was being driven recklessly and passing vehicles; however, officers did not attempt to pursue it due to heavy traffic and wet roads.

Due to Angelico’s active violent felony warrants and his disregard for the public’s safety while driving, deputies formulated a plan to safely take Angelico into custody. On 05/06/23 at 0700hrs deputies responded to 19000 block of You Bet Road to serve the arrest warrants. They located Angelico in bed and placed him under arrest without further incident and booked him into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. NCSO forwarded the pursuit case to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of additional charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety.