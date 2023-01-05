NEVADA CITY, CALIF. — Join the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of events recognizing Sarah Kidder, who became the first woman Railroad President in the world in 1901.

“Who is Sarah Kidder?” is a series of participatory events as part of an exhibition at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum running from March 4 through June 2023. This interdisciplinary exhibition features historical artifacts, the ability to ride a historic narrow gauge railbus, and an educational video produced by the Nevada Union High School broadcast department along with several educational talks.

All events are at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 5 Kidder Ct, Nevada City, CA 95959, 530-470-0902 Visit https://ncngrrmuseum.org/ for details

All events are free and open to the public. Donations to Nevada County Historical Society, a non-profit 501c organization, are appreciated.

March 4, 2023

11:30 am

Women in History Talk with Associate Professor of Women’s History at Sierra College, Megan White

12:30 pm

Who Is Sarah Kidder Video Premier

A 10-minute game show introduction to “Who Is Sarah Kidder?” produced by the Nevada Union High School Broadcast Club in collaboration with Nevada County Media

12:45- 3 pm

Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum Railbus tours

March 18, 2023

11:30 am

Join Nevada County Landmarks Commissioners Elinor Barnes and Bernie Zimmerman for a presentation on Sarah Kidder and other prominent women in Nevada County’s storied history.

March 25, 2023

11:30 am

Speaker Presentation and book signing with “Iron Women” New York Times best-selling author, Chris Enss.

Saturdays from March 11 to June 17, 2023

Enjoy the Kidder Wing Exhibit and a self-discovery 10-minute game show introduction to “Who Is Sarah Kidder?” along with Railbus tours from 9:40 am to 2:40 pm.

“Who Is Sarah Kidder?” is made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit www.calhum.org. Special thanks to Nevada Union High School, Nevada County Historical Society, Nevada County Media, Nevada County Landmarks Commission, and the many community members who are supporting these events. Event creation and management by Pamela Biery.