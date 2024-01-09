NEVADA CITY — From February 15-19, the 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival will offer up something for all members of the family. From film programming to workshops, the festival features several events geared towards enjoyment by the entire household. The 2024 event will host a session of 3D films, several family-friendly film programs, and educational workshops such as The Salmon Journey on Saturday afternoon about the lifecycle of salmons led by local artist Monica Fabriz, featuring art and song.

2023WSFF photo by Allison Kalt

“Our family friendly programming is a key component to the Wild & Scenic film festival because it helps young people connect with nature and environmental issues through different media, which will hopefully inspire the next generation of environmental stewards,” said Monique Streit, SYRCL’s Education Director.

The family-friendly programming kicks off Thursday evening at the Del Oro Theatre for the festival’s annual evening of 3D films. Blue Whales: Return of the Giants is a film from WSFF sponsor HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, which takes viewers on a journey to explore the world of the magnificent blue whale, a species rebounding from the brink of extinction. The film is an inspirational story that transforms our understanding of the largest animal ever to have lived. The film program will also include the Arctic: Our Frozen Planet, an epic 3D adventure of discovery in one of the coldest places on Earth.

Another exciting experience for the whole family will be the return of the Virtual Reality Lounge to the KVMR Community Room on Saturday and Sunday. Sloth 360 is a fully immersive “virtual reality” experience that brings the viewer to the jungles of Costa Rica. Attendees will be transported high into the canopy to spend time with one of Earth’s most beloved and iconic species: the sloth. Along the way, they will learn about what makes the ecosystems of Costa Rica so special and how saving one little sloth can help save the rainforest…and the world.

On Saturday morning, the beloved family-friendly film session “Wild Child” returns to the Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley. The session features eight heartwarming and engaging films such as Brave Girl, about a strong young adventurer who, at age 6, with the help of her grandpa, is beginning her journey of finding out what it takes to climb mountains. Another film, JoJo – A Toad Musical, celebrates a creative and musical portrait of JoJo Nyaribo, a young nature lover and wildlife advocate, as he explores the meaning of biodiversity and stewardship in his backyard.

This year’s festival will also feature a prerecorded interview with Coyote Peterson, an American YouTuber, wildlife educator, and host of Animal Planet’s series Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild. He is best known for his YouTube channel, Brave Wilderness, which focuses on documenting and educating about animals. The interview is presented by Earthjustice, a long-time supporter of the festival. Earthjustice is a nonprofit public-interest environmental law organization created to protect people’s health, preserve magnificent places and wildlife, advance clean energy, and combat climate change.

Lastly, families shouldn’t forget to explore the EnviroFair on York Street in Nevada City. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is proud to work with many outstanding organizations devoted to protecting the earth and its inhabitants and creating sustainability for all. The annual EnviroFair takes place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Nevada City and gives a platform for these crucial organizations to showcase their work and inform festival attendees about how they can engage in positive action in a meaningful way.

Passes and tickets are still available – be sure to reserve yours today at WSFF.eventive.org. Students get $5 dollars off their tickets.

ABOUT THE 2024 WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL:

One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, the 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festival goers are treated to a wide variety of award-winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) Feb 15-19, 2024. This flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 30,000 people annually.

Official Artwork, Photos, Film Stills etc.: https://wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/wsffpress2024/

For more information, visit https://www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org

ABOUT SYRCL:

The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. See: www.yubariver.org