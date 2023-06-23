“Wild Spaces/Cultivated,” a show of oil paintings by Betsy Lombard and Sara Brownwood will be at the Powell House, downtown Nevada City, opening July 7.

Squash Blossom by Sara Brownwood Snow, Looking East by Betsy Lombard

Betsy and Sara live surrounded by the dogwoods, dragonflies and granite, rivers and waterfalls of Nevada County. The two often bicycle together in the Round Mountain – Lake Vera neighborhood.

Strong and well thought-out color dominates their pieces, which are nature-oriented, sometimes nudging abstraction.

Lombard has exhibited at the Alexander Gallery, Spirit Gallery, 20th St. Art and other venues. Brownwood studied with Phil Brown, the well-loved, prominent local painter as well as Susan Sarback of Sacramento.

Sara Brownwood has never shown her work publicly, and with Betsy’s encouragement as well as the generosity of Judith Lowry and Brad Croul of the Powell House, this show comes to into being.

Please join the two painters July 7 from 5 – 8 p.m. for the opening reception, which coincides with the Nevada City Art Walk.

The Powell House is on the corner of Spring and South Pine streets in Nevada City, entrance on Spring Street. It’s a blue Victorian with a reddish door.