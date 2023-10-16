Brittany Covich, SNC

Brittany Covich, Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) Policy and Outreach Division Chief, will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, October 21st American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch Meeting. The meeting is held from 9:30 – 11:30 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley. It is free and open to the public.

The Sierra Nevada-Cascade area, which is supported by SNC’s work, includes 60% of the state’s animal species and that 75% percent of the state relies on this region for fresh drinking water. Yet vast swaths of this area are at high fire risk putting animal species and fresh drinking water supplies in jeopardy.

Covich will focus on how the SNC is helping to reduce wildfire risk, protect biodiversity and improve recreation access as well as about its role in helping restore lands when wildfires occur. In addition, she will talk about NCS’ support of cutting-edge scientific research projects and how they are using regional knowledge to advance forest management strategies.

For more than 85 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a educational institution.

For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more information about AAUW Nevada County Branch, go to www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net .