At its May 25, 2023, quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $83.15 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California and, in some cases, provide new and improved public access, recreational and educational opportunities. One of the projects funded is Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction, a collaboration between SYRCL and Yuba Water Agency.

Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction project

The Upper Rose Bar Restoration Construction (Project) is within a reach of the Yuba River approximately one mile downstream of Englebright Dam in Yuba County, which is publicly owned by the Yuba Water Agency. The 43-acre site is approximately 1.5 miles east of the city of Smartsville.

Implementation of the Project will enhance and enlarge two existing riffle features within the 43-acre Project footprint through gravel augmentation creating much needed spawning habitat in the Yuba River. This Project will also recontour areas along both banks of the river to create rearing benches for juvenile salmonids. Further, this Project includes funding for post-project biological and geomorphic monitoring.

The gravel used for augmentation will come from on-site material excavated to create the access road necessary for project implementation. Excess material will be stored adjacent to the Project for future augmentation.

The WCB voted to fully fund the $4,081,000 project.