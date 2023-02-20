Baby Western Screech Owls

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release (WR&R) is gearing up for spring baby season, and needs your help. If you would like to volunteer, WR&R has scheduled several training sessions and volunteer recruitment events.

All events will be held at the Intake Center, 809 Maltman Drive, in Grass Valley. (right across the street from Taco Bell.) The first training will be a small mammal training on February 25th, from 1-3 PM Contact Paula Elliott at pce100aolcom@yahoo.com, or text her at 530.263.1970.

Next will be a basic songbird training March 11th from 1-3. Email Kate Papso at birdlady143mm@yahoo.com, or text her at 585.368.8786.

Then comes Volunteer Recruitment. The first will be held Thursday, March 16, 5-7 PM.

The second will be held Saturday, March 25, 1-3 PM. (These will both give the same info, just giving people a choice of dates. So if you go to the first, no need to go to the second.) Contact Renee Rockwell at reneerocs@gmail.com or text 408.422.2323 for more info or to sign up.

The recruitment events will give you an overview of WR&R and its mission to help injured and orphaned native wildlife. You will be able to talk with WR&R rehabbers and volunteers, learn about the various teams, and how you can help.

You can also take a tour of our Intake Center. We need volunteers for a variety of tasks, including working directly with the wildlife, office chores, cleaning, building cages, transport, grant writing, fundraising, etc.

If you are interested in helping wildlife, we will find a place for you. There will be a second songbird training, which will go into more detail than the first basic training. Again, contact Kate Papso at birdlady143mm@yahoo.com, or 585.368.8786. There will also be Raptor trainings, Intake Center trainings, and bat trainings, TBA.

Note that WR&R will be following protocols set up for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu, which is now prevalent across the country (and world). You will learn more about these protocols at the trainings and recruitment events.

So if you love wildlife, come to one or more of these events, and we will see you there!