SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 – The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit is pleased to announce the 2023 Winter Trek Conservation Education Program at Heavenly Mountain Resort. Winter Trek is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and will continue through the end of March, weather permitting. Field trips are approximately three hours long and will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, excluding holidays. Reservations are required and will open Monday, Jan. 9.

Winter Trek returns to Heavenly Mountain Resort on Jan. 23, 2023. Photo credit: USFS.

Led by Forest Service rangers and community volunteers, the Winter Trek program offers fifth graders an outdoor winter ecology learning experience that takes place at 9,100 feet via the Heavenly Mountain Resort gondola. The program includes a physical education snowshoeing adventure, while learning about water conservation, land stewardship, and fire and forest ecology of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Winter Trek is a cooperative effort between the Forest Service, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Great Basin Institute, and the Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority’s Explore Tahoe Visitor Center.

To reserve a spot, contact Adilene Negrete at 530-543-2790 or email adilene.negrete@usda.gov. Reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis and may fill up quickly.

For more information and to download forms and materials, visit tinyurl.com/5atv7eks.