A break in precipitation was all our photographer needed to grab these images On Wolf Creek Trail in Grass Valley. More rain is on the way.

As a reminder, free sand and sandbags are available for Nevada County residents at the following locations:

Nevada City: Next to the Nevada County Warehouse located at the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Penn Valley: Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley, CA 95946

North San Juan: North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street, North San Juan, CA 95960

South County: Higgins Fire Department located at 10106 Combie Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Sand and sandbags are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Please bring your own shovel and only take what you need. Sandbags can also be purchased at local feed and hardware stores if any locations are running low. Please be patient as we try to keep these locations stocked during higher than usual usage.

To report downed trees on County Roads, call 530-265-1411 or 911. To report downed power poles and trees into power poles, contact PG&E directly at 1-800-743-500 or 911.

If you are in the City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, or Town of Truckee city/town limits, their service teams will be the go-to resource for that area.