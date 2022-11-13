Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release will be holding an open house at their Intake Center (IC), 809 Maltman Drive, on Saturday, November 26th, from 2 to 4 PM.

You can get a tour of the facility, shop our wildlife gift shop for some great Christmas presents, and even meet some of our wildlife ambassadors.

You can also talk to our rehabbers and staff to learn how you can help wildlife. This also kicks off “Giving Tuesday”, and WR&R needs your donations.

You can donate in person at the event, go to our website, cawildlife911.org, to donate, or mail donations to PO Box 868, Penn Valley, CA.

All donations go for the care, housing, and feeding of the wild critters WR&R rescues. This event will be fun for all ages. So come on out to the IC for a wild good time.

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife. Each year our team successfully releases over 100 different species of native wildlife, including small mammals, songbirds, raptors, waterfowl, reptiles and amphibians.

WR&R is fully permitted and monitored by both the State and Federal Fish and Wildlife agencies. However, we receive no federal or state funding. As an all-volunteer nonprofit, we are funded by by generous individuals such as yourself. If you would like to contribute to our cause, we thank you whole-heartedly. The wildlife thanks you as well.