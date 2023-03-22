Nevada City, CA March 22, 2023 – Yacht rock is a popular music category that exemplifies the softer rock songs of the late 1970’s to the early 1980’s. Members of the popular group Shaky Ground have taken hold of that music and changed their name to Yacht Rock Fever to let lovers of the genre know what they are all about. They are set to entertain patrons Friday, March 31st at Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Scott Wilson was part of (and managed) the reggae band MYSTAFYA and the funk band Elevation before joining the popular band Shaky Ground last spring. Wilson plays drums and joined guitarist John Lucas, harmonica player Jerry Earwood, Gary Epps on keyboard and bassist Paul Lear. Each of the original members take on vocals and the band features strong harmonies, which adds to the yacht rock sound.

The band was already playing nearly all the top 40 yacht rock songs of all time, but their name did not mesh with their set list. Wilson said, “I thought Shaky Ground was a blues band. If we are a yacht rock band, why not put it in the name?” It wasn’t long before the drummer suggested the band was missing an opportunity to showcase their yacht rock licks. The other band members agreed, or maybe it was their idea, but either way Yacht Rock Fever was born!

Yacht Rock Fever will be entertaining patrons with songs by Steely Dan, Boz Skaggs, Hall & Oates, Paul Simon, The Doobie Brothers, Player and many other familiar artists. The group of accomplished musicians plays fun, upbeat songs with great harmonies and welcome audiences who tend to dress with a nautical theme in mind, Wilson said, “Because it’s becoming a thing, we find we have the younger crowds showing up and they usually show up in nautical wear like a captain’s hat or a striped shirt or a sailor’s hat. People show up ready for a goofy, fun time. It’s a blast.”

Of course, nautical wear is optional but simply adds to the fun.

Even if you have seen the band before, it’s likely there will be something new to enjoy, Wilson said, “We typically will learn two to three new songs between gigs. This music is tricky. It sounds smooth and easy but it’s quite intricate. This band continues to learn new songs.” If you love yacht rock, you will really love this band.

Yacht Rock Fever is enjoying both local and regional popularity. Wilson added he feels like the timing is good after all the bad weather and is looking forward to entertaining the crowd — of any age!

Come sail away with Yacht Rock Fever Friday March 31st at Miners Foundry in Nevada City!

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Yacht Rock Fever (formerly Shaky Ground)

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Doors 7:00 pm Show 8:00 pm

HOW: $20 in Advance / $25 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show.

Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.