Nevada City, CA – At the first Board of Supervisors meeting of 2023, Nevada County Supervisors selected District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield as the 2023 Board Chair and District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock as Vice Chair.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for selecting me as Chair and am looking forward to serving the Board and the public in this role in 2023,” said Scofield. “As my colleague Sue recently coined, we’re looking forward to 2023 as the year of the heart.”

The Chair of the Board of Supervisors is responsible for running Board meetings, approving the meeting agendas, establishing committee appointments, presiding over ceremonies, and more.

Scofield has been elected as District 2 Supervisor for four four-year terms since 2009 and has served previously as Chair in 2011, 2015, and 2018. He served as Vice Chair in 2022 and is stepping into the role of Chair following District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek in 2023.

“It’s been an honor and privilege,” said Hoek about serving as Board Chair. “2022 had a lot to celebrate and brought its challenges, and I learned a lot. I believe we have the ability to heal, and this year I’m going to focus on the heart.”

Today’s meeting also marks the first meeting with Nevada County’s new District 3 Supervisor, Lisa Swarthout.

“We are lucky to have a Board with diverse perspectives that works together to do what’s best for our community,” added County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in 2023.”

Learn more about the Board of Supervisors at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BOS.