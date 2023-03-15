NEVADA CITY, Calif. – At today’s vernissage, artists, their parents and friends, county staffers and visitors were greeted by Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, serving scoop in hand. Ice cream instead of cocktails was a hit – rain and wind outside notwithstanding. As Supervisor Hoek succinctly put it, “Every day is a day for ice cream.”

During their morning session, the Board of Supervisors unanimously proclaimed March 2023 as “Youth Art Month” in Nevada County. Youth at Art Month is an annual celebration of the visual arts by promoting art shows, special exhibits, fundraisers, and school and community activities to celebrate visual art education for grades K-12.

Student artwork from grades K-12 will be exhibited in the upstairs landing and second floor hallways of the Eric Rood Administrative Center from March 14 to May 25, 2023.

Supervisors Sue Hoek and Lisa Swarthout, Assessor Rolf Kleinhans, Auditor-Controller Gina Will, Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona commented on the creativity of the students and how the annual exhibit brightens the halls of the government building.

The public is invited to visit the exhibit during business hours from now through May 25th.