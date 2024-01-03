GRASS VALLEY, Calif. – A special Martin Luther King Day event featuring young people takes place at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains on Monday, January 15 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 246 Church Street in Grass Valley.

This year’s annual event highlights several students from In Concert Sierra’s Young Composer’s Project. They have selected poems to share that especially speak to them about social justice issues.

Each year YCP partners with one or more local non-profit organizations. The non-profits expose the students to new ideas which influence music compositions the youths create. When the program year ends, professional musicians perform the student compositions.

This year, YCP is working with local social-justice groups such as Creating Communities Beyond Bias, which helped put together the King Day event.

Lindsay Dunckel, one of the organizers, states, “Sixty years after Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, his vision for our children’s future, a time when all people are treated equally, remains unrealized. We wanted to center our celebration on young people to learn what writings on social justice resonate with them. It is through our youth that we can touch the future.”

Contributions by adult community members will be made as well. Guari Delgado of Earth Justice Ministries will share a poem of his own. Jai Hanes, Collum Hancock, and others will discuss their views related to applying Martin Luther King’s vision to today’s world.

The program is produced by the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains and CCBB.

The free event offers seating on a first-come-first-served basis, and masks are encouraged.

For more information: www.uugrassvalley.org.