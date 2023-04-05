Gold Country Kiwanis and community partners will be hosting the 18th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival on Saturday, May 6th, from 11 am to 4 pm at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City. Our goal is to dispense valuable health, wellness and safety information to children, families and seniors at a fun and free community-wide event.

Ready Nevada County at last year’s Carnival – file photo

Local organizations, agencies and exhibitors will be on hand to provide helpful information. Fire fighters, CHP, Sheriff and Police officers, rescue, hospital, ambulance and helicopter personnel will be displaying and demonstrating safety equipment.

The Carnival will occupy over 2 acres with nearly 90 exhibits. Our goal is to make children and their parents feel comfortable should emergency services be required and to assist in preparation of their home against fires.

Child safety seat inspections and new seats, if required, will be provided by the CHP. A Bicycle Rodeo will be hosted by the Grass Valley Police Department with new children’s helmets. Flotation vests will be provided for children’s water safety by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Fire Safe Council will be hosting community wildfire preparedness activities. There will be live Smokey Bear (the fire prevention icon) and Sparky for photo-ops, Firewise Community exhibits, vegetation management contractors, the American Red Cross, plus lots of resources to make your home and property safer from wildfire.

The Summer Camp & Activities Fair (Camp Fair) will be joining the Health, Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival this year. The Camp Fair has been hosted by the Nevada City Parks & Recreation Department and partners for the past 11 years. The Camp Fair was designed to give parents an opportunity to talk with many camp providers in one spot and decide what programs and activities are the best fit for their children during the summer. The Camp Fair vendors will all be in one location, so parents can easily find them as they enjoy the extra benefit of also being able to attend the Carnival.

Attractions will include a free BBQ Lunch with salad, fresh fruit, juices, chips and popcorn provided by local businesses. Music and surprises will be provided during the afternoon. Children will be entertained by a clown, a giant slide, photo-ops with safety mascots and contests with prizes.

We welcome you to join over 1,000 guests for this fun and educational afternoon. For more information, please contact Al Schafer at afsarch@sbcglobal.net