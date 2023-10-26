Washington, D.C., October 25, 2023 – According to news reports, 18 people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night. Brady, the national gun violence prevention organization, released the following statement:

Kris Brown, president of Brady, said:

“No American should leave their home and fear becoming the victim of a mass shooting, but tonight, Maine families are grieving from this untold loss of life. Americans – enjoying time with friends, families and loved ones – gunned down in the most cruel and sadistic way. Worse, this shooting is not unique, as the U.S. has experienced over 500 mass shootings this year.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We, our families, our children, deserve better. This needs to end.”

