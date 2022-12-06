December 6, 2022 – The insurrection did not end on Jan. 6, 2021. The same actors that promoted former President Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen election and orchestrated multiple attempts to overturn the 2020 election results are still hard at work spreading disinformation about our elections and chipping away at the firewalls that prevented disaster in 2020.

In response to this ongoing threat to American democracy, the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) is launching a new Insurrection Exposed website today.

The website is designed to provide journalists, researchers, and citizen activists an easily accessible resource for identifying hundreds of the politicians, organizations, key players, and funders who have spread the myth of widespread voter fraud, embraced Trump’s lies, engaged in efforts to overturn the 2020 elections results, fanned the flames of insurrection, undermined the public’s confidence in free and fair elections during the midterms, and are still laying the groundwork to subvert future elections.

Insurrection Exposed will help readers, researchers, and writers keep track of who’s behind these assaults on democracy and, importantly, how they are related.

Key features of the Insurrection Exposed website are designed to:

Identify the politicians, leaders, lawyers, and influencers behind the ongoing insurrection.

Provide information on key events leading up to, during, and after Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the congressional session underway at the Capitol.

Flag the biggest campaign contributors to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Highlight funders of election denial and insurrectionist groups.

Point to relationships between the key people and groups involved.

CMD will continue to add information and profiles to the site as events unfold. Plus, relationship mapping and state pages coming soon.

The Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) is a nationally recognized watchdog that leads in-depth, award-winning investigations into the corruption that undermines our democracy, environment, and economic prosperity. www.exposedbycmd.org