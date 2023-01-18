WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice reflects on the great progress – and deep frustration – of the second session of the 117th Congress with the release of NETWORK’s 2022 Congressional Voting Record. This annual scorecard reflects how often Members of Congress voted in accordance with the principles of the Catholic Social Justice tradition.

“2022 was a deeply consequential year for our politics,” said Mary J. Novak, Executive Director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice. She continued, “Despite setbacks, Congress managed to deliver the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and confirm the honorable Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Each of these are steps towards a truly inclusive, multi-racial society centering the common good.”

The Inflation Reduction Act moved our policies closer to embodying the principles of NETWORK’s Build Anew Agenda by: taking action to reverse “trickle down” tax policy, cutting the cost of drug prices for seniors and requiring drug companies to negotiate prices for Medicare, and increasing subsidies for working people so they can afford health care through the Affordable Care Act. Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act provided significant investment into domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

While many of NETWORK’s priorities were debated during the 117th Congress’ Second Session, significant priorities including paid family and medical leave, restoring the Child Tax Credit, and closing the Medicaid coverage gap, were not included in the Inflation Reduction Act or the end-of-year omnibus bill. The 117th Congress’ failures to pass the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act, bring H.R.40 to a floor vote, and protect the international human right to seek asylum also show the work that still remains for justice-seekers.

In response to these challenges, Mary J. Novak said, “The work we must do together to build anew is significant, but more achievable than it was at the beginning of 2022. We have made progress through our consistent, faith-filled advocacy and will continue holding true to our core principle that politics at all levels must promote human dignity and advance the common good.”

NETWORK Lobby scored Congress on 13 votes in 2022, five in the Senate and eight in the House of Representatives. NETWORK recommended 13 ‘Yes’ votes to protect voting rights, update the process of counting electoral votes, remove racist sentencing disparities in the criminal-legal system, prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or race, confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and more.

State delegations that received 100% on NETWORK’s voting record scorecard are: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

The 2022 Congressional Voting Record and each Member’s score is online at: www.networklobby.org/congressional-voting-record-2022.

Below is the list of 100% voters, who numbered 222 in the House and 48 in the Senate:

Alabama

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7)

Alaska

Rep. Mary Peltola (AK at Large)

Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ-1)

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-2)

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (AZ-3)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ-7)

Rep. Greg Stanton (AZ-9)

California

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA)

Sen. Alex Padilla (CA)

Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-2)

Rep. John Garamendi (CA-3)

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-5)

Rep. Doris Matsui (CA-6)

Rep. Ami Bera (CA-7)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-9)

Rep. Josh Harder (CA-10)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11)

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-12)

Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13)

Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15)

Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16)

Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17)

Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-19)

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (CA-20)

Rep. Salud Carbajal (CA-24)

Rep. Julia Brownley (CA-26)

Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27)

Rep. Adam Schiff (CA-28)

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29)

Rep. Brad Sherman (CA-30)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-31)

Rep. Grace Napolitano (CA-32)

Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33)

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)

Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-36)

Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37)

Rep. Lisa Sánchez (CA-38)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA- 40)

Rep. Mark Takano (CA-41)

Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43)

Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44)

Rep. Katie Porter (CA-45)

Rep. Lou Correa (CA-46)

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47)

Rep. Mark Levin (CA-49)

Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51)

Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52)

Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-53)

Colorado

Sen. Michael Bennett (CO)

Sen. John Hickenlooper (CO)

Rep. Diana DeGette (CO-1)

Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-2)

Rep. Jason Crow (CO-6)

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-7

Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (CT)

Sen. Chris Murphy (CT)

Rep. John Larson (CT-1)

Rep. Joe Courtney (CT-2)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-3)

Rep. Jim Himes (CT-4)

Rep. Jahana Hayes (CT-5)

Delaware

Sen. Tom Carper (DE)

Sen. Christopher Coons (DE)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE at Large)

Florida

Rep. Al Lawson (FL-5)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL-7)

Rep. Darren Soto (FL-9)

Rep. Val Demings (FL-10)

Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13)

Rep. Kathy Castor (FL-14)

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20)

Rep. Lois Frankel (FL-21)

Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL-24

Georgia

Sen. Jon Ossoff (GA)

Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA)

Rep. Sanford Bishop (GA-2)

Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-4)

Rep. Nikema Williams (GA-5)

Rep. David Scott (GA-13)

Hawaii

Sen. Mazie Hirono (HI)

Sen. Brian Schatz (HI)

Rep. Ed Case (HI-1)

Rep. Kaialiʻi Kahele (HI-2)

Illinois

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL)

Sen. Dick Durbin (IL)

Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-1)

Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2)

Rep. Marie Newman (IL-3)

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia (IL-4)

Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-5)

Rep. Sean Casten (IL-6)

Rep. Danny K. Davis (IL-7)

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8)

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9)

Rep. Brad Schneider (IL-10)

Rep. Bill Foster (IL-11)

Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14)

Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17)

Indiana

Rep. Frank Mrvan (IN-1)

Rep. André Carson (IN-7)

Iowa

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-3)

Kansas

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-3)

Kentucky

Rep. John Yarmuth (KY-3)

Louisiana

Rep. Cedric Richmond (LA-2)

Maine

Sen. Angus King (ME)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-1)

Rep. Jared Golden (ME-2)

Maryland

Sen. Ben Cardin (MD)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (MD)

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-2)

Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-3)

Rep. Anthony G. Brown (MD-4)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5)

Rep. David Trone (MD-6)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-7)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8)

Massachusetts

Sen. Ed Markey (MA)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Rep. Richard Neal (MA-1)

Rep. Jim McGovern (MA-2)

Rep. Lori Trahan (MA-3)

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA-4)

Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-5)

Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-6)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-7)

Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (MA-8)

Rep. Bill Keating (MA-9)

Michigan

Sen. Gary Peters (MI)

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (MI)

Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-5)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-8)

Rep. Andy Levin (MI-9)

Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11)

Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-12)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (MI-14)

Minnesota

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Sen. Tina Smith (MN)

Rep. Angie Craig (MN-2)

Rep. Dean Phillips (MN-3)

Rep. Betty McCollum (MN-4)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5)

Mississippi

Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-2)

Missouri

Rep. Cori Bush (MO-1)

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO-5)

Montana

Sen. Jon Tester (MT)

Nevada

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (NV)

Sen. Jacky Rosen (NV)

Rep. Dina Titus (NV-1)

Rep. Susie Lee (NV-3)

Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-4)

New Hampshire

Sen. Maggie Hassan (NH)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (NH)

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (NH-2)

New Jersey

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)

Sen. Bob Menendez (NJ)

Rep. Donald Norcross (NJ-1)

Rep. Andy Kim (NJ-3)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5)

Rep. Frank Pallone (NJ-6)

Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-7)

Rep. Albio Sires (NJ-8)

Rep. Bill Pascrell (NJ-9)

Rep. Donald Payne (NJ-10)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12)

New Mexico

Sen. Martin Heinrich (NM)

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (NM)

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-1)

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-3)

New York

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY)

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (NY-3)

Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY-4)

Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-5)

Rep. Grace Meng (NY-6)

Rep. Nadia Velázquez (NY-7)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8)

Rep. Yvette Clarke (NY-9)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10)

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)

Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-16)

Rep. Mondaire Jones (NY-17)

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19)

Rep. Pat Ryan (NY-19)

Rep. Paul Tonko (NY-20)

Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY-25)

Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26)

North Carolina

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-1)

Rep. Deborah Ross (NC-2)

Rep. David Price (NC-4)

Rep. Kathy Manning (NC-6)

Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12)

Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH)

Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-3)

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-9)

Rep. Shontel Brown (OH-11)

Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-13)

Oregon

Sen. Jeff Merkley (OR)

Sen. Ron Wyden (OR)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-1)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (OR-3)

Rep. Peter DeFazio (OR-4)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR-5)

Pennsylvania

Sen. Bob Casey (PA)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-2)

Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-3)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-4)

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5)

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-6)

Rep. Susan Wild (PA-7)

Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA-8)

Rep. Conor Lamb (PA-17)

Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-18)

Rhode Island

Sen. Jack Reed (RI)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (RI)

Rep. David Cicilline (RI-1)

Rep. James Langevin (RI-2)

South Carolina

Rep. James Clyburn (SC-6)

Tennessee

Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-5)

Rep. Steve Cohen (TN-9)

Texas

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX-7)

Rep. Al Green (TX-9)

Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (TX-15)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)

Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32)

Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33)

Rep. Filemon Vela (TX-34)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (TX-35)

Vermont

Sen. Patrick Leahy (VT)

Rep. Peter Welch (VT-at Large)

Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (VA)

Sen. Mark Warner (VA)

Rep. Elaine Luria (VA-2)

Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-3)

Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-4)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-7)

Rep. Don Beyer (VA-8)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (VA-11)

Washington

Sen. Maria Cantwell (WA)

Sen. Patty Murray (WA)

Rep. Susan DelBene (WA-1)

Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-2)

Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-6)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7)

Rep. Kim Schrier (WA-8)

Rep. Adam Smith (WA-9)

Rep. Marilyn Strickland (WA-10)

West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin (WV)

Wisconsin

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (WI)

Rep. Mark Pocan (WI-2)

Rep. Ron Kind (WI-3)

Rep. Gwen Moore (WI-4)

NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice – advocates for justice inspired by Catholic Sisters – educates, organizes, and lobbies for economic and social transformation. They have a 50-year track record of lobbying for critical federal programs that support those at the margins and prioritize the common good. www.networklobby.org