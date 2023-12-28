Washington, December 28, 2023 — Following the Colorado Republican Party’s appeal to the United States Supreme Court to challenge the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and therefore barred from appearing on Colorado primary ballots and petitioners’ motion to expedite the proceedings, Sean Grimsley of Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC released the following statement:

“The ruling issued by the Colorado Supreme Court affirmed our clients’ argument: Donald Trump engaged in insurrection after taking an oath to support the Constitution and is consequently disqualified from serving as President and barred from Colorado primary ballots. The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision was well-rooted in the text and historical context of the Fourteenth Amendment and they correctly applied those principles to the facts of this case. The Colorado Republican Party’s appeal of our clients’ case will address an issue of exceptional national importance—whether, as the Colorado Supreme Court found, a former president, and current candidate for office, who has engaged in insurrection against the Constitution is disqualified from holding office again. We have filed a motion asking the United States Supreme Court to expedite their consideration of the Colorado Republican Party’s appeal and any subsequent review on the issues so that the important question of Trump’s eligibility can be resolved before nearly all primary voters cast their ballots.”

CREW, along with the firms Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC, KBN Law, LLC and Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC brought this case on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters.

Click here to read the filing.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is a nonprofit legal watchdog group dedicated to holding public officials accountable for their actions. For more information, please visit www.citizensforethics.org