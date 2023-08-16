WASHINGTON, D.C. August 16, 2023 — Today, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al, turning back the clock on access to mifepristone. If allowed to take effect, the 5th Circuit’s decision would reimpose several restrictions on mifepristone, contradicting the FDA’s guidance. Because of a stay issued by the Supreme Court earlier this year, the 5th Circuit’s ruling and the restrictions it would impose will not take effect until the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case, and if it does, until it rules. Mifepristone remains FDA approved and available.

A safe, effective medication, mifepristone has been FDA approved for more than 22 years and is one of two medicines most commonly used in medication abortion in the United States. Availability of mifepristone is essential to ensure people have access to abortion.

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

“Today’s ruling does not affect the availability of mifepristone. It remains FDA-approved and available in many states across the country, including via telehealth. But the 5th Circuit’s opinion makes it clear that mifepristone’s approval is very much still at risk, as is the FDA’s independence. Pregnant people should be the ones who make decisions about their own health care, and medical professionals should be the ones who make evidence-based decisions about the safety of medications — not judges. The Supreme Court should reject this clearly baseless and political attempt to interfere with our ability to get health care.”

