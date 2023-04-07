WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, in an unprecedented and deeply harmful move, a federal judge in Texas declared in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone unlawful, threatening the 22-year approval of one of two medications used in the most common medication abortion regimen in the United States. However, the judge also stayed the decision to give the federal government seven days to appeal, which means that for now, approval of mifepristone remains protected.

Statement from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America:

“The judge’s decision in Texas today blocking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone is an outrage and exposes the weaponization of our judicial system to further restrict abortion nationwide. However, I want to be clear that access to mifepristone remains safe for now.

“But we should all be enraged that one judge can unilaterally reject medical evidence and overrule the FDA’s approval of a medication that has been safely and effectively used for more than two decades. This decision could threaten the FDA’s role in this country’s public health system, and — if allowed to stand — will have broad and unprecedented consequences that reach far beyond abortion.

“Let’s be clear: Those opposed to abortion are not satisfied with overturning Roe v. Wade and are actively seeking to erode access to sexual and reproductive health care by pursuing lawsuits like this one that undermine medical expertise and harm patients.”



Planned Parenthood health centers across the country will continue to do whatever is possible to provide patients with timely abortion care, including the method that is best for their circumstances. Learn more about medication abortion here . For more information about options and how to access care, go to AbortionFinder.org or call 1-800-230-PLAN.

Other threats to sexual and reproductive health care continue in federal and state courts across the country. Read more about ongoing court cases here .

