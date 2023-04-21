WASHINGTON D.C. — This evening, the Supreme Court of the United States granted the stay requested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Danco in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al. allowing mifepristone’s FDA approval to remain unchanged as the case proceeds through the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. This means mifepristone will remain accessible and on the market while the Fifth Circuit hears DOJ and Danco’s appeal as well as any appeal to the Supreme Court.

Statement from Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Alexis McGill Johnson:

“We are relieved that access to mifepristone will remain protected while this meritless case proceeds. We can take a breath, but we are not losing our vigilance. Anti-abortion politicians and their allies will not stop until abortion is banned nationwide. Medication abortion is very much still under threat — as is abortion and access to other sexual and reproductive health care.

“While mifepristone’s approval remains intact and it stays on the market for now, patients and health care providers shouldn’t be at the mercy of the court system. Planned Parenthood will continue to fight so that everyone can make their own decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures.”

Read Planned Parenthood’s statements on this case:

District court decision blocking the FDA’s approval of mifepristone here

Fifth Circuit’s opinion here

Department of Justice seeking a stay from the Supreme Court here

Supreme Court stay here

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care for all people, as well as the nation’s largest provider of sex education. With more than 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect, and without judgment, striving to create equitable access to health care. Through health centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable education and information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives. Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that supports the independently incorporated Planned Parenthood affiliates operating health centers across the U.S.