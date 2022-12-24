Washington, December 23, 2022 —Today, the Select Committee made public additional transcripts of witness testimony that was gathered over the course of the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
These records can now be found on the Select Committee’s website:
- Pasquale Anthony “Pat” Cipollone
- Kayleigh McEnany
- Elaine Chao
- William Barr
- Alex Cannon, 4/13/22; 8/18/22
- Mark Robinson
- Justin Clark
- William (Bill) Stepien
- Caroline Elizabeth Edwards
- Sidney Powell
- Richard Peter Donoghue
- Jeffrey A. Rosen
- Hope Hicks
- Paul Irving
- Greg Jacob
- Marc Short
- Ivanka Trump
- Julie Radford
- Chad Wolf
- Ken Klukowski Part 1
- Benjamin Williamson
- Michael Pompeo
- Keith Kellogg, Jr.
- Robert O’Brien
- Brandon Straka
- Janet West Buhler
- Carla Krzywicki
- James Rahm, III
- Thomas Paul Conover, Jr.
- Zac Martin
- Eric Barber
- Daniel J. Herendeen
- Lawrence Stackhouse
- John D. Wright
- Jean Lavin
- Greg Rubenacker
- Ryan Kelley
- Jeremy Bertino
- Lewis Easton Cantwell
- Frank J. Scavo III
- Francis Connor
- George Amos Tenney
- Samuel Armes
- Landon Bentley
- Nicholas DeCarlo
- Duston Thompson