Washington, December 27, 2022—Today, the Select Committee made public additional transcripts of witness testimony that was gathered over the course of the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
These records can now be found on the Select Committee’s website:
- Ali Alexander
- Judson P. Deere
- Jamie Fleet
- Cassidy Hutchinson, May 17, 2022; June 20, 2022
- Bernard Kerik
- Amy Kremer
- Kylie Kremer
- John McEntee
- Max Miller
- Steven Mnuchin
- Nick Quested
- Brad Raffensperger
- Eugene Scalia
- Michael Shirkey
- William Walker, Part 1; Part 2
- Caroline Wren