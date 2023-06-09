Statement from Special Counsel Jack Smith: “Today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with felony violations of our national security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

“Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.”

“My office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused.”

The Justice Department released the Indictment, United States v. Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta, June 8, 2023