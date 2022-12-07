Atlanta, GA — Today, NextGen PAC is celebrating the victory of Raphael Warnock for U.S. Senate. Ahead of the December runoff election, NextGen PAC leveraged its grassroots organizing infrastructure in Georgia to join partners working on the ground to mobilize thousands of young voters to defeat Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NextGen PAC sent over 1.5 million texts and made over 265,100 calls to young voters before the runoff election to help mobilize this critical voting bloc.

It is clear that without the support of young voters, this crucial Senate seat likely would have flipped for Republicans. Throughout the tight race, young voters, particularly young voters of color, stepped up to hold Republican candidate Herschel Walker accountable for his dangerous position on abortion rights, voting rights, economic and climate justice, and LGBTQ equality. Moving forward, it’s evident that young Georgians will continue to fight against extremist MAGA Republicans and demand an inclusive vision of the future. NextGen’s youth movement helped deliver this historic victory.

“Young people across Georgia showed up, voted, and fought for a better future this election,” NextGen PAC President and Executive Director Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said. “NextGen is excited to celebrate the youth-led victory of Senator Warnock. From abortion rights to economic justice, young people across the state resoundingly support progressive candidates and initiatives that promise equity and justice for all. Leading up to the runoff election, NextGen connected with thousands of voters across the state to make sure they had a plan to show up to fight for the issues they care about. Young Georgians’ message is clear – extremist Republicans and their values do not represent our vision for the future.”

Young Georgians are stepping up to the plate to build the future that they can be proud of – one in which their elected leaders fight for a future that reflects and represents them. They know that voting is their power, and they seized the opportunity to channel it into change. NextGen is proud to have helped build a movement of young people that refuses to stand by as basic human rights, equality, and justice for all are deprioritized.

About NextGen PAC

NextGen PAC’s mission is to empower young voters to engage in elections and ensure our government is responsive to the largest and most diverse generation in American history. We invite 18-to-35 year olds into our democracy to ensure our government works for them and to find new solutions to the dire challenges facing our country. NextGen PAC fights for a progressive future by growing and wielding the grassroots political power of young people on the ground and online.