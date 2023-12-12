December 12, 2023 – The wildfires that Canada experienced during 2023 have generated the highest carbon emissions in record for this country by a wide margin. According to GFASv1.2 data, the wildfires that started to take place in early May emitted almost 480 megatonnes of carbon, which is almost five-times the average for the past 20 years accounting for 23% of the total global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023. The global annual total estimated fire emissions (as of 10 December) is 2100 megatonnes of carbon. These wildfires in British Colombia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, the Northwest territories, and Quebec were remarkable not only in terms of carbon emissions but also in terms of their intensity, persistence and impact on local communities.

Global annual total estimated carbon emissions from wildfires from 2003 to 2023 (source: CAMS/GFASv1.2)

The smoke pollution generated by wildfires across Canada severely affected the air quality not only locally, but also for large parts of North America and beyond, with several episodes of long-range smoke transport across the Atlantic leading to hazy skies over parts of Europe.

GFASv1.2 daily total cumulative carbon emissions since 1 January (right) for Canada. Source: CAMS

CAMS Senior Scientist, Mark Parrington comments: “The wildfires in Canada were the significant story in global fire emissions for 2023. The scale across much of the country, and persistence with fires continuing from May until October, was at a level which has never been seen in the data record (including longer records than those we have in the GFAS dataset). The impacts of North American air quality, and the fact that Europe could experience hazy skies as a result of these fires gives a clear indication of their significance. In CAMS we closely monitor vegetation fires around the world throughout the year, to better understand how fire seasons may be changing and what this means for air quality around the world.”

Greece, Hawaii and Northern Hemisphere in general

The Northern Hemisphere was marked by several wildfire events consuming vast swathes of forests and grasslands across Canada, Russia, the United States, and Europe. While Canada wildfires broke records, the United States and Russia experienced much quieter fire seasons than usual with estimated emissions below the average of the previous 20 years.

The historically wildfire-sensitive Mediterranean region in Europe, particularly Greece, experienced devastating wildfires in July and August. The fires in Rhodes in July and around the Evros region, close to the Turkish border, of East Macedonia and Thrace in August had significant impacts on local communities. The combined wildfire carbon emissions for July and August were the third largest on record followed by 2007 and 2021, at approximately 2 megatonnes of carbon.

GFASv1.2 daily total fire radiative power (2023 in red, 2003-2022 mean in grey) since 1 July and July total estimated wildfire carbon emissions for Greece.

The wildfires in Spain, on the border between Aragon and Valencia, and in Asturias, at the end of March, were the country’s first large forest fires of the year resulting in the highest emissions for the month in the 21 years of the CAMS GFAS dataset. During August, the Spanish Island of Tenerife and Canary Islands experienced the highest carbon emissions since 2003.

Wildfires at the Hawai’ian island of Maui during August were also noticeable both in terms of emissions and local impact particularly causing significant toll on human lives and infrastructure.

Multiple regions across Eurasia including Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia also saw some significant seasonal wildfires in April and May.

Wildfires in the southern hemisphere

The influence of El Nino leads to increased temperatures, anomalously drier conditions, and increased risk of fire in the Southern Hemisphere tropics. The number, and emissions, of fires in Indonesia increased under El Nino conditions between August and November compared to the previous three years but were not at the level experienced during 2015 and 2019 (during the respective El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole years). Tropical regions of Australia also experienced the highest number of bush fires and emissions of the last decade during October and November. The bush fire risk is expected to remain very high for large regions of the country, particularly in Queensland and New South Wales, and CAMS will continue to closely monitor the situation there into the new year.

South America experienced some significant wildfires early in the year in Chile and Argentina. The typical peak in fire emissions from the Amazon region during August and September was generally below average but rose significantly between late October and mid-November. Fire emissions increased significantly in Bolivia and southern states of Brazil around the Pantanal wetlands in relation to ongoing drought and increased temperatures.

The relationship between climate change and wildfires is complex as the emissions from wildfires are not one of the main drivers behind the increase of concentrations of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, but the increase in temperature associated with higher levels of these gases does increase the likelihood of wildfires. As heatwaves become more common, in combination with long-standing drought conditions, the likelihood of experiencing unprecedented wildfires as those experienced in Canada is higher. Therefore, the constant monitoring of the evolution of wildfire emissions is key to assess and mitigate their impact on air quality and human health.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Commission with funding from the European Union, provides up-to-date information on the location, intensity, and estimated emissions of wildfires around the world, including the tracking of their smoke transport and impacts on atmospheric composition.

Copernicus is the Earth observation component of the European Union’s space programme, implemented with funding from the EU, which operates six thematic services: Atmosphere, Marine, Land, Climate Change, Security and Emergency. It delivers freely accessible operational data and services, providing users with reliable and up-to-date information related to our planet and its environment. Copernicus is coordinated and managed by the European Commission and implemented in partnership with the Member States, the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), EU Agencies and Mercator Océan, amongst others.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service website can be found at http://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/

The Copernicus Climate Change Service website can be found at https://climate.copernicus.eu/

More information on Copernicus: www.copernicus.eu

The ECMWF website can be found at https://www.ecmwf.int/