GENEVA, December 13, 2023 – As global forced displacement reaches unprecedented levels, some 4,000 delegates from 165 countries, including refugee leaders, heads of state, governments, businesses and non-profit leaders from around the world have come together to open the three-day Global Refugee Forum (GRF). Together they will address the urgent challenges and long-term solutions needed for more than 114 million displaced people, of whom 36 million are refugees.

At the Forum, a wide range of stakeholders are committing to take bold action to ease pressure on host countries, enhance refugee self-reliance, expand access to third-country solutions and support conditions in countries of origin for refugees to return home voluntarily, in safety and dignity. This is the second GRF, which is the largest international refugee forum in the world, convened every four years, as mandated by the Global Compact for Refugees.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi speaks at a news conference at the Global Refugee Forum 2023. © UNCHR/Will Swanson

In his opening address, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi referenced the global divisiveness and unprecedented number of conflicts causing displacement. He called upon participants to ensure that all refugees, regardless of where they come from, receive attention and support, and to “make this Global Refugee Forum a moment of unity, in which all of us join forces to ensure that those who flee because their life, freedom and security are threatened can find protection; and that everything is done to resolve their exile as soon as possible.”

The call for unity and action was echoed by Switzerland’s State Secretary for Migration, Christine Schraner Burgener, speaking as co-host of the event, as well as the five co-conveners of the GRF: His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, who delivered the keynote address; Colombian Vice-President Francia Marques; Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja; France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

To ensure that world leaders put displaced people at the forefront of decision-making processes, some 300 refugees were invited to participate at this GRF, including, Adhieu Achuil Dhieu, a South Sudanese refugee, who delivered an impassioned statement on behalf of UNHCR’s Advisory Board of Displaced and Stateless Persons.

By the GRF’s conclusion, stakeholders from federal and local governments, business, international financial institutions, UN agencies, humanitarian and development organizations, NGOs, refugee-led organizations and faith-based groups will commit to tangible pledges ranging from financial contributions to material, technical and policy support, working together in solidarity to find lasting solutions for the millions of refugees around the world forced to flee.

The opening day will conclude with an inspiring ceremony celebrating the winners of the Nansen Refugee Award 2023.

