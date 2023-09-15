WASHINGTON, September 15, 2023 — On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Jina Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s so-called morality police, Freedom House president Michael J. Abramowitz issued the following statement:

“One year ago, Jina Mahsa Amini’s tragic death at the hands of the Tehran morality police sparked a nationwide wave of antigovernment protests, which soon evolved into the extraordinary Woman, Life, Freedom movement that has inspired countless people around the world. The courage of Iranian women has been the driving force behind these historic protests demanding equality, justice, and the right to live free from fear. We stand united with the people of Iran in their struggle for freedom and fundamental human rights, even as they are met with violence, imprisonment, and, in many cases, execution by Iran’s repressive, theocratic regime.

“The deaths of Jina Mahsa Amini and hundreds of antigovernment protesters in the past year are a stark reminder of the brutal consequences facing those who dare to raise their voices against this authoritarian regime—who dare to dream of a better Iran, where fundamental rights and liberties are upheld for all. We condemn the Iranian government’s ongoing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters and mourn the lives lost in this struggle for a brighter future. The resilience of Iranian women, their unwavering determination, and their refusal to be silenced inspire us all to stand in solidarity with their cause.

“We call on the international community to take decisive action to support the people of Iran by unequivocally condemning the regime’s systemic abuses, imposing targeted sanctions on its leaders and enablers, and amplifying the Iranian people’s demands for a better future.”



Iran is rated Not Free in Freedom in the World 2023 and Not Free in Freedom on the Net 2022.

Freedom House is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to create a world where all are free. We inform the world about threats to freedom, mobilize global action, and support democracy’s defenders. www.freedomhouse.org