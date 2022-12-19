Montreal, December 19, 2022 – At the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15), 23 countries and organizations, led by Colombia and supported by Germany, launched a partnership to accelerate country-led implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted at the meeting.

The countries and organizations signed a declaration launching the Accelerator Partnership to help countries fast track and upscale the implementation of their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs).

By bringing together governments and relevant stakeholders, the Partnership will contribute to the achievement of new, soon to be adopted, global biodiversity goals and targets and, ultimately, the global vision of living in harmony with nature by 2050.

Launched on Day 2 of the High-Level Segment at COP15, the declaration underlines the urgency of the biodiversity crisis and says the Partnership will be led at the country level and will add political momentum to NBSAPs, ensuring a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach.

The Partnership will facilitate access to financial and technical support, promote dialogue, outreach, and knowledge exchange, and develop institutional capacity tailored to different levels and national needs.

Along with the launch of the Initiative, the German Federal Government will support and kick-start the operationalization of the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership as well as concrete implementation activities in selected countries.

The governments of Colombia and Germany, the UN Biodiversity Convention, UN Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other partners, will assist with the design, development, structuring, operationalization and monitoring of the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership.

“With the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership, we want to establish a true partnership between countries. On the one hand, we want to support countries in implementing the GBF and also in accessing resources. On the other hand, the partnership aims to promote exchange between countries. In this way, we want to enable joint learning and promote political will at all levels” said Steffi Lemke, Federal Environment Minister of Germany.

“This Partnership allows member countries with a high ambition of protection of biodiversity and climate change, to formulate ambitious programs and find resources to implement them. The program is beginning its structural phase and we hope the countries will send their needs to the accelerator after they leave this summit” said Susana Muhamad, Colombia Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

“The launch of the NBSAP Acceleration Partnership is a timely and welcome development. Urgent action is needed to, not only jumpstart implementation of the new global biodiversity framework, but also to continue to accelerate and upscale implementation of NBSAPs as we work together towards realizing the shared vision of living in harmony with nature and securing a sustainable future for all” said Elizabeth Mrema, Executive Secretary of UN Biodiversity Convention.

“Once adopted, the Global Biodiversity Framework will need to be delivered in full, and urgently, across all of society. The launch of the NBSAP Acceleration Partnership will be a critical asset in facilitating the implementation of the framework and meeting its associated goals and targets. UNEP welcomes this platform to share knowledge and best practices from its members and harness the financial and non-financial resources necessary to catalyze action for nature and biodiversity” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UN Environment Programme.

“National partnerships, global outreach, and technical support are pivotal to mobilize the decisive action we need to tackle our planetary crises,” said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. “This approach is a defining feature of the NBSAP Accelerator Partnership that will support countries to reach their biodiversity targets — and it represents a crucial step forward towards the successful implementation of the new Global Biodiversity Framework,” he added.

Further Resources:

Adoption of the “Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework” (GBF):https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/statements/adoption-kunming-montreal-global-biodiversity-framework-gbf

NOTES

About the UN Environment Programme

The UN Environment Programme is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

About the UN Development Programme

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for every- one. On the ground in more than 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

About the Convention on Biological Diversity

Opened for signature in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, and entering into force in December 1993, the CBD is an international treaty for the conservation of biodiversity, the sustainable use of the components of biodiversity and the equitable sharing of the benefits derived from the use of genetic resources