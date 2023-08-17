Fire at a glance (numbers) Incident Name: Smith River Complex

State: CA

Lead Agency: SRF

Size (acres): 923

Percent Contained: 0%

Estimate of Containment: unknown

Personnel:

Structures Destroyed:

August 16, 2023 at 7:54 PM

The Six Rivers National Forest has received approximately 150 lightning strikes across the forest since Tuesday evening, resulting in multiple fires across the forest.

Just south of the Oregon border, the Diamond, Holiday, Kelly, and Prescott Fires along with other smaller fires in the area have all been grouped together into the Smith River Complex. The Holiday Fire is reported to be 500 acres, the Diamond Fire 30 acres, the Kelly Fire 200 acres, and the Prescott Fire approximately 193 acres. Combined these incidents total 923 acres. These numbers will fluctuate as more information is acquired.

This Smith River Complex remains under a full suppression strategy with rapid and aggressive initial attack operations. Air attack is being used to perform reconnaissance throughout the forest and additional resources have been ordered to support the incident.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 15 will be in briefing at 1700 on August 16th, 2023, and will be taking over the incident at 0700 on August 17th, 2023.

Gasquet, French Hill, Coon Creek, and Washington Flat have all been moved to a Level 1 (lowest level/ be ready) preparedness level due to increased fire behavior. Please prepare your bags and plans in case evacuations become necessary. There is currently a mandatory evacuation order in place for Little Jones Creek Rd (FS 17N08). If you are in this area please leave now and if you are aware of others in this area please let them know. OES has sent an Everbridge notification to those registered for notifications in this area. (Del Norte Office of Emergency Services).

Per Caltrans D1, U.S. 199 is FULLY CLOSED in Del Norte County from Pioneer Road to Oregon Mountain Road (PM 16 to 31) due to the Smith River Complex. Do not attempt to travel 199 in this location as you will be turned around. Please think of everyone’s safety!! For the most updated information follow Caltrans QuickMap.

Due to fire activity as well as proximity, Patrick Creek, Grassy Flat, Panther Flat, and Big Flat Campgrounds are now closed.