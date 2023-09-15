Burbank, California, September 15, 2023 — Today, California Congressman Adam Schiff, who is running for the U.S. Senate, released a statement commemorating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and emphasizing his commitment to being a champion for California’s Latino community. Latino leaders from across California also released statements honoring Hispanic Heritage Month and highlighting why Adam and his record of results are needed in the Senate.



In addition to earning the endorsements of over 240 current and former California elected officials, Adam has been endorsed by several California Latino leaders including Congressman Jimmy Gomez, Congressman Salud Carbajal, Congressman Juan Vargas, State Assembly Speaker Emeritus Anthony Rendon, State Assembly Speaker Emeritus John Perez, Former State Senate Majority Leader Richard Polanco, Former State Senator Art Torres, State Senator Steve Padilla, State Senator Maria Elena Durazo, State Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, State Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, Former State Assemblymember Rudy Salas, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and Former US Secretary of the Army and Former State Assemblymember Louis Caldera.



“For generations, California’s Latino community has made – and continues to make – countless contributions to our state and country’s history. During Hispanic Heritage Month, and every day, we honor the history, culture, and contributions which have shaped our Golden State. We know there is still more work to do. When I am in the Senate, I will continue working alongside California’s Latino leaders to make the American Dream a reality, including by bringing down the rising cost of housing and health care, creating more jobs and economic opportunities, delivering on environmental justice, and reforming our broken immigration system,” said Adam Schiff.



“I’ve worked with Adam for many years in Congress and I know that he is the best candidate to represent our community in the U.S. Senate. Adam has been a fierce advocate for stronger paid family leave policies, more funding for child care, and better early education and health care services for working families. I know he’ll continue to fight for California families in the U.S. Senate,” said Congressman Jimmy Gomez.



“The Latino community in California has struggled with the effects of environmental injustice for many years. For too long, leaders have refused to prioritize improving the air we breathe and the water we drink. I’ve seen firsthand Adam’s commitment to learning about the unique issues facing our communities across the state, including here in San Diego. I am proud to support Adam Schiff to be California’s next U.S. Senator because he will continue to be a champion for our communities and all Californians,” said California State Senator Steve Padilla.



“Adam Schiff is a proven champion for Latinos across California. Over the past several months, he has spent more time than any other candidate for the U.S. Senate meeting with workers, families, and local leaders here in the Central Valley and hearing about their top concerns and priorities from agriculture to rural health care to pollution. We need a Senator who will represent all of us – and Adam Schiff will do just that,” said Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez.



“Whether it’s fighting for workers rights or better health care access for our families — Adam Schiff has consistently been on the side of Latino families here in California. I’ve been proud to stand with him time and again as we work to create a better future for our community, and I look forward to continuing to work with him when he is our next U.S. Senator,” said State Senator María Elena Durazo.



Adam has been meeting with Latino leaders and voters around the state as he campaigns for Senate, hearing about the issues that are top of mind for them and what they are looking for from their next U.S. Senator. In August, he held a roundtable discussion in Calexico with Latino leaders where he heard about economic and climate equity issues, and an economic and business development roundtable with Latino leaders in Kern County.



Adam Schiff is a proven leader who has earned the trust of Californians by taking on the toughest challenges facing our state and nation. From fighting for affordable housing and ending homelessness, to defending our democracy, to lowering health care costs for working families, to leading efforts to protect our planet – Adam has delivered real progress for Californians.



Adam has become one of Congress’ most effective leaders by bringing people together to get results. He is running for the U.S. Senate because he knows that we can only lower the cost of groceries, gas, and housing if leaders work together, and get the government and the economy working for everyone.



