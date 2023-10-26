GRASS VALLEY, Calif. October 25, 2023 – The Food Bank of Nevada County hosted the third annual 10,000 meals event today and reached their goal with the help of local groups, businesses and volunteers. In partnership with Outreach Program California, one of their warehouses transformed into an assembly line to package the dry ingredients for rice & beans and mac & cheese meals.

Gold Country Kiwanis and Nevada County Rotary clubs raised the money to purchase the food and showed up to lead the packaging tables. “It’s a streamlined, efficient process that makes volunteer participation fun and fulfilling. Each production line of 10-12 people contributes to the overall meal count. There’s a bit of friendly competition between tables to package their share. At the end, we’ll have thousands of nutritious meals ready to give to those facing hunger,” said Heather Haddock, the Food Banks Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator.

Photos by YubaNet

United Way, BriarPatch and Elevation 2477 provided volunteers, local electeds and staff were also on hand to work two-hour shifts.

The 10,000 meals event is the kickoff of the Food Bank’s busiest season and volunteers are always welcome. A “New Volunteer Open House” will be held on November 1st from 10 am to noon at the Food Bank, 310 Railroad Ave in Grass Valley. You can learn more on their website and apply online directly.

Some of the upcoming family-friendly volunteer opportunities

Gleaning for the Food Bank: Times and locations vary

Higgins Distribution: 3rd Thursday of the month from 3:00-5:30

Home Delivery Drivers: Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday and Wednesday of the Month, time is flexible

Grass Valley Distribution: 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month from 9:00 – 12:30pm

Packing in the Warehouse: 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 9:00-11:00am

Bridge of Giving: Sunday, 11/5

Holiday Distributions: 11/16 and 12/24. 9:00-12:30pm

Concessions for Scrooge at the Nevada Theatre: 11/24 – 12/24, evening shows & matinees

Toy Run: Saturday, 12/9

Toys for Tots: Saturday, 12/16

Upcoming food distributions

10/26/2023- 10am-12pm Grass Valley Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church

12889 Osborne Hill Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95945

11/09/2023 – 10am-12pm Grass Valley Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church

12889 Osborne Hill Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95945

11/14/2023 – 10am-12pm North San Juan Oak Tree School

18847 Oak Tree Rd. North San Juan, CA 95960

11/15/2023 – 12pm Little Town of Washington Washington Fire Department

15406 Washington Rd, Washington CA 95986

11/16/2023 – 3:30pm-5:30pm Higgins United Methodist Church

22559 W Hacienda Dr, Grass Valley CA 95945

For more information, check Food Bank of Nevada County.