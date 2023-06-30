For the tenth year in a row, the military veterans of Lake Wildwood will partner with Welcome Home Vets to sponsor the Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Golf Tournament on July 26th.

The tournament was created to provide financial support for disabled veterans who have suffered wartime injuries.

The Wildwood Vets are an all-volunteer veterans group who focuses on providing returning vets with life enhancements for their enjoyment and needs.

This group has helped past recipients pursue their goals of higher education, accomplish work tasks by providing modified farming equipment.

They’ve also furnished recreational vehicles altered to accommodate physical injuries sustained in combat.

Funded by generous donations and the monies raised by Golf Tournament, many individuals have also received counseling and life enhancing assistance in pursuit of a productive life after serving our great country.

Over the past several years, nearly $400,000 has been distributed to these deserving wounded warriors to achieve these goals.

This event is July 26th, 2023 at Lake Wildwood Golf Course.

Register at: https://www.ivgt.us

Entry fees are $135 per Player and include lunch and dinner.

Check-in Registration is 11:00 am. Lunch is at 11:30 am

Shotgun Start is at 1:00 pm Banquet Dinner and Awards will follow immediately.

Registration includes: Green Fee’s and Golf Cart, refreshments, lunch and dinner.

Team Registration is encouraged. Single will be paired with others.

For more information on sponsorships or contributing call Dan Pray @ 530-300-6565 or Brad Crumpley @ 530-548-6902