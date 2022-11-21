The 24-hour #Giving Tuesday event begins at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28th, and concludes at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29th.

During those 24 hours, Give65, an online program presented by Home Instead Charities, will raise funds for nonprofits that focus on seniors, including making $70,000 available in matching grants.

Will Gold Country’s kitchen team be able to meet the ever-increasing need for senior meals? Every donation to Give65 on #Giving Tuesday helps ensure the the answer is “yes.” Photo by Cynthia Martin

Since 1976, Gold Country Senior Services has been committed to helping aging adults stay healthy and connected, and they are a major part of this fundraising drive. Many local seniors rely on Meals on Wheels for nutrition and the Senior Firewood Program for warmth. “Our programs are crucial to the health and well-being of the older people we serve,” explained Executive Director, Leslie Lovejoy. “Through matching grants from Home Instead Charities, we have the chance to raise significant, additional dollars that will enhance many a client’s aging journey.”

As the world moves into a post-pandemic environment, senior care remains a top priority. Since Nevada County has one of California’s largest senior populations per capita, it’s not surprising that COVID created a sharp rise in the need for home-delivered meals. Gold Country Senior Services went from a baseline of 46,000 meals per year to just under 100,000 in 2021. “That need continues to increase,” Lovejoy confirmed, “and participating in #Giving Tuesday will help us raise funds so we can continue to meet these ever-growing needs.”

“We are grateful to team up with Gold Country Senior Services during #Giving Tuesday at Give65, and we hope our partnership inspires extra generosity from everyone who shares our concern for seniors,” added Roger Baumgart, chair of the board of Home Instead Charities.

To donate to Gold Country Senior Services, visit www.Give65.org/goldcountryservices.

For further information, contact Leslie Lovejoy at (530) 615-4541 or

llovejoy@goldcountryservices.org.