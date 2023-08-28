The Family Resource Centers and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) are sponsoring the 2nd annual Latino Family Festival on Thursday, September 14th from 5:00PM-8:00PM. Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of Latinx cultures at Condon Park in Grass Valley.

Connecting local families to community partners is one of the many reasons why we are sponsoring the festival. Over 40 local agencies will be participating in the festival to share with families about health services, wellness opportunities, social services, education, art and much more.

Bilingual staff will be in attendance to allow families full access to the information available.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, or purchase some tacos from El Barrio, and enjoy some Latino DJ music, dancing, and face painting.

For more information, please reach out to Rocio Zhukov rzhukov@nevco.org, NCSOS’s Family Resource Center Latino Outreach Specialist