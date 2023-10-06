On October 28th, 2023, teams of CAL FIRE Firefighters will be participating in a 40-mile relay foot race.

This all-day event will start at Smartsville at 8:30 am, run through the San Juan Ridge, over Purdon Crossing, through Nevada City and Grass Valley, and end at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital at around 4:30 pm.

Teams from throughout Nevada, Yuba, and Placer Counties will be participating to help raise money for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund that provides Breast Cancer Screenings to those in need within our community.

This fund serves as a beacon of hope for our community, ensuring that local individuals in need have access to free mammograms and essential follow-up procedures.

Together, these dedicated firefighters are not only showcasing their physical endurance but also their unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by breast cancer in our region. Their selfless efforts are a testament to the power of community and compassion.

Please donate to this great cause and support CAL FIRE Firefighters running for those in need!