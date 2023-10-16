Looking for something safe and Fun? Join us for Candy, Face Painting, Balloon Twisting, Spin Art, Fire Trucks, Books and lots of other Fun stuff!

We are excited to announce our 4th Annual Spooky Boooky! Please SAVE THE DATE and mark your calendars for Tuesday October 31, 2023 – 3pm to 5pm at the Madelyn Helling Library.

We are thankful and excited for our continued partnership and collaboration with the Nevada County Library and all of our amazing partners who come together to make this fun and unique event possible for the kiddos, youth, and families in our community! Our focus is to encourage the importance of children reading along with handing out festive goodies.

We are excited to have returning partners from previous years and look forward to welcoming new partners! If your organization is interested in hosting a table, please email csnncorg@gmail.com