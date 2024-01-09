4 Athletes to the Freeride Junior World Championships

Team Palisades Tahoe is pleased to announce that 4 freeride athletes have been invited to compete in the Yeti Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria in late January 2024! Based on their IFSA standings from last season, Indy Boyer, Mia Jones, Curran Hall, and Sam Briggs will compete alongside the best up-and-coming junior athletes from around the world.

Mia Jones

Palisades Tahoe has had the honor of sending athletes every year this region has been invited to the Freeride Junior World Championships. There is immense pride for the training program that the coaching staff has put together, from Mighty Mites and Mighty Riders all the way up to the most competitive programs. When competing these athletes not only represent Palisades Tahoe, but also the USA!

Aiden England to the Youth Olympics

Aiden England

Team Palisades Tahoe athlete, Aiden England, has emerged as a standout nominee to the US Ski & Snowboard Ski Cross team headed to the Youth Olympic Games. The competition is set to take place in Gangwon Province, South Korea January 19th – February 1st, 2024. A senior at Truckee High School and seasoned skier, Aiden will proudly represent the United States and his home mountain of Palisades Tahoe as one of two distinguished Male Ski Cross Team members selected nationwide.

“I’m excited to travel to compete and see a different part of the world. This is the highest level that I have ever competed at, it’s a good opportunity to see where I stack up against the world. I’ve been to events across North America, but I’m excited to see how athletes from other countries train, prepare, and show up to compete on this global stage,” said Aiden England.

