For 59 years the North San Juan Volunteer Firefighters and Fire Auxiliary have celebrated Mother’s Day with this fun-filled family event. Attendees can drop in any time between 8 AM and Noon to get a tasty, all-you-can-eat breakfast!

This year’s grand raffle prize in the annual raffle is a colorful 71″ square quilt created by local master quilter, Mary Moore. Called “Coq au vin”, it’s adorned with chickens, wine labels, and grapes. Winner need not be present to win.

Look for raffle ticket sales at Mother Truckers, and Sierra Super Stop in North San Juan and at SPD in Nevada City.

Come support your local volunteer fire department! 100% of net proceeds directly benefit our NSJ Firefighters.