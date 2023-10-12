The City of Grass Valley and PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training are excited to announce the 9th annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Mob and Costume Parade happening Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 3pm-5pm in Historic Downtown Grass Valley. The Dog Mob will begin at El Barrio Mexican Market to begin its way through Historic Downtown making stops at various businesses and restaurants along the way such as The Bret Harte Hotel, Enriques Lounge, Grass Valley Brewing Company, Thirsty Barrel and more!

Along with the parade there will be a costume contest for most creative costume, best group costume, most “Grass Valley” and of course, best in show! This year we have asked our Downtown merchants to judge the contest and are encouraging our participants to stop at each participating business. First 150 parade go-ers who stop at all participating business and collect a stamp will receive a commemorative Howl-O-Ween 2023 prize!

To receive your punch card be sure to show up early at El Barrio Market at 309 Neal Street in Downtown Grass Valley before the parade.

The Howl-O-Ween dog mob is organized by PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training located on 11099 Rough and Ready Hwy in Grass Valley. PAWS’itive Pals patrons are a community of dog enthusiasts. Their approach to dog training is based on positive reinforcement, aiming to address the needs of even the most poorly behaved dogs. They prioritize building trust with the dogs to create an effective teaching method for both the furparent (owner) and their canine companion. PAWS’itive Pals believes that dogs are primarily motivated by resources, so they utilize positive reinforcement techniques such as food rewards, touch, and verbal praise. By rewarding desired behaviors, they encourage dogs to repeat those behaviors in the future.

Our goal of this event is to create a fun and safe environment for our community and their dogs! Please be mindful of your pet’s ability and desire to be in public. We want to respect all animals and humans alike. Also, make sure that you are responsible and pick up after your dog and bring your own bags for collecting waste. If you do forget, Downtown has multiple waste bag dispensers in town, donated to the City by PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training to encourage the pet-friendly attendance of our local shops.