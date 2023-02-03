Influential foothills bandleader Saul Rayo passed on May 16, 2022. Nevada City LIVE! will host a Tribute to the Music of Saul Rayo featuring members of his 9-piece original world music band, and guest players, performing Saul’s songs. Musical directors are Elena Rayo and Thomas Schuebel.

Saul and Elena Rayo

Saul Rayo has been described as lovable, charismatic, talented, creative, innovative, comical, a showman and an activist. Known as a musician and songwriter, Rayo performed in the foothills with his 12-piece band, Cocina del Mundo, and later with his five-piece band, The Rayos. His collaborations include tribute shows to John Lennon, George Harrison, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, and Paul Simon.

Saul Rayo is of Nicaraguan heritage, a blue-collar fisherman/builder from the Mission District of San Francisco; a self-taught roots, blues, finger-picking guitarist with a passion for writing political songs. His music ranges from sultry, quiet tunes to rock-the-house dance music with a tribal beat, a Celtic bent or a Latin twist.

This tribute features

Thomas Schuebel: guitar, vocals

Elena Rayo: violin, vocals, guitar

Lou Meyer: keyboards, vocals

Mark Thayer: drums

Perry Mills: guitar, vocals

Mark McCartney: percussion, drums

Ajeet Campbell: bass, vocals

Kim Kinjo: vocals, percussion

Janice Polucha: vocals, percussion

Ramona Rayo: vocals

Nia Peeples: vocals

www.therayos.com