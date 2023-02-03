Influential foothills bandleader Saul Rayo passed on May 16, 2022. Nevada City LIVE! will host a Tribute to the Music of Saul Rayo featuring members of his 9-piece original world music band, and guest players, performing Saul’s songs. Musical directors are Elena Rayo and Thomas Schuebel.
Saul Rayo has been described as lovable, charismatic, talented, creative, innovative, comical, a showman and an activist. Known as a musician and songwriter, Rayo performed in the foothills with his 12-piece band, Cocina del Mundo, and later with his five-piece band, The Rayos. His collaborations include tribute shows to John Lennon, George Harrison, Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, and Paul Simon.
Saul Rayo is of Nicaraguan heritage, a blue-collar fisherman/builder from the Mission District of San Francisco; a self-taught roots, blues, finger-picking guitarist with a passion for writing political songs. His music ranges from sultry, quiet tunes to rock-the-house dance music with a tribal beat, a Celtic bent or a Latin twist.
This tribute features
Thomas Schuebel: guitar, vocals
Elena Rayo: violin, vocals, guitar
Lou Meyer: keyboards, vocals
Mark Thayer: drums
Perry Mills: guitar, vocals
Mark McCartney: percussion, drums
Ajeet Campbell: bass, vocals
Kim Kinjo: vocals, percussion
Janice Polucha: vocals, percussion
Ramona Rayo: vocals
Nia Peeples: vocals
WHO: Paul Emery’s Nevada City LIVE! presents
WHAT: Tribute to the Music of Saul Rayo
WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 7:00pm
Friday, February 10, 7:30pm
WHERE: Nevada Theatre
401 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA
TICKETS: $35 premium reserved seating, $25 general admission
Tickets online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com
WEBPAGE: http://paulemerymusic.com/
https://paulemerymusic.com/tribute-to-the-music-of-saul-rayo/