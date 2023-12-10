NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 10, 2023 – With a poet’s penchant for wordplay and a wide-eyed attitude toward music production, Aaron Ross has earned his place as one of most respected and prolific songwriters of his generation. Ross’ music is more than a listening experience, but a poetic endeavor that explores the scope of life. Each song tells a magnificently dynamic tale, complete with a lyrical imagery reminiscent of greats like Bob Dylan, Brian Wilson, and Patti Smith, and sung with the heartfelt resolve that makes Ross’ voice one-of-a-kind.

On December 15, Ross will release his first book, Famous Last Words, featuring the song lyrics from his prolific ten albums released between 2003-2023. Famous Last Words is designed by Rich Good (the Psychedelic Furs) and features cover art by Robbie Landsburg (The Beautiful Dudes), photography by David Torch (New York Times), Simon Weller (Random House, Penguin Books), and Birte Magnussen, and forward written by singer/songwriter, Lou Rogai (Lewis and Clarke).

“When I was younger, I wanted to write novels and poetry books, but I never really thought of doing a book of lyrics until my friend, Jesse Locks, suggested it to me,” said Ross.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Aaron’s songs,” said Locks. “His lyrics are gorgeous, full of beautiful word play and steeped in metaphor and symbolism, while also being profound stories about life, love, and loss. I thought a book of lyrics would help fans see Aaron as the master storyteller he is.”

While much of Ross’ songs focus on the mythical America, with its broken dreams, bucolic family moments, and unprecedented military power-there is a sly thread of humor running through his work that’s often underestimated. Song titles like “The Beast Of Both Worlds,” “Enemy Of The State Of Mind” and “In Through The Out Of Order Door” hint at a playfulness that’s often lacking among modern songwriters.

“A good songwriter can make you feel things as if you are the protagonist in the song,” said Ross. “Great songwriting has a good haunting melody with words that evoke a universal imagery of time and place in the listener’s life. For me, it’s often the songs that make me cry or get me stoked that I love infinitely.”

In the vein of Bob Dylan’s The Lyrics, Leonard Cohen’s The Flame or Kurt Cobain’s Journals, Famous Last Words offers an intimate look inside the mind of a singular artist.

Rogai wrote in the book’s forward, “We hear an authenticity when he sings of the poets, as he walks among them. Observer and instigator, he scornfully points to clues, pulling back the curtain and giving us all a closer look, mostly at ourselves.”

When asked what Ross hopes readers will take away from Famous Last Words, he replied, “They will see there’s more to my songs than just melodies.”

Famous Last Words will be available on December 15, 2023, at www.aaronross.bandcamp.com. The first 100 copies are signed.