Dry weather is expected into Tuesday with areas of night and morning valley fog. Precipitation chances return by Tuesday night with another system next weekend.

Discussion

Happy New Year! Yesterday’s system continues moving well to our south toward far southern SoCal and Baja. There were some sprinkles across the region into Sunday evening, but clouds have been steadily decreasing overnight. Temperature/dew point spreads are narrowing across the valley with several locales already at saturation. Some patches of dense fog have already developed along the eastern edge of the valley, but dense fog will become more extensive before sunrise. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 11 AM.

Other than areas of night and morning valley fog, dry weather will continue over interior NorCal through most of Tuesday. It appears the next system will move later Tuesday into Wednesday, a little slower than previous forecasts.

The bulk of precipitation is now expected Tuesday night with showers lingering Wednesday. QPF has trended a little higher with valley amounts expected to range from 0.50″ to 1″, and 1″ to 2″ over the mountains. Snow levels lower to around 4-5k ft.

Snowfall amounts have also trended up with 6-10 inches forecast along the northern Sierra crest (probability of 8″ is 60-90% and probability of 12″ is 40-80%). Another break in the weather is forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Extended Discussion (Friday through Monday)

Additional short wave troughs progged to move through interior NorCal Friday and Saturday in northwesterly flow aloft. Light to moderate precipitation expected.

WPC storm total liquid QPF is around a third to three quarters of an inch of rain in the Central Valley, with 1 to 3 inches in the foothills and mountains.

Snow levels expected to generally be around 4000 to 5000 feet Friday, lowering to 3500 to 4500 feet Saturday. 1 to 2 feet of snow possible at the higher elevations.

Drier weather expected Sunday into Monday as high amplitude upper ridging takes over. Some gusty northerly wind possible late Sunday into Monday. Below normal daytime temperatures expected with overnight lows near or below freezing in the Central Valley.