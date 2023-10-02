If you love African wildlife and have been or want to go on safari, be sure to attend the photo exhibits in both Auburn and Grass Valley during October. The primary exhibit will be at “For the Love of Photography” in Auburn (852 Lincoln Way) with additional photos at “For the Love of Art” in Auburn (882 Lincoln Way) and more photos at “Art Works” in Grass Valley (113 Mill St).

Impala with Elephant by David Wong

At the three venues, over 50 photos will be shared from participants on a 10-day trip this past August. The opening reception at “For the Love of Photography” will be on October 7. All are invited to meet the photographers and share their experiences from 2:00 – 5:00 on Saturday afternoon. Refreshments will be served.

Photo by Lori Woodhall

“I am really excited to host these eye catching, dramatic photos at my two galleries in Auburn,” stated Bill Wages, gallery owner and African Safari Assistant Leader. “The trip we took was a lifetime experience and an amazing adventure. Every day there were so many new sights. After seeing so many photos of African wildlife, I didn’t expect to be as moved and excited to see them face-to-face,” stated Wages.

Bath Time With Mom. Photo by Bill Wages

David Wong, photographer and trip leader said that for him, “The African photo workshop was the culmination of a lifetime of dreaming and planning. There is an emotional connection to doing photography in Africa that I’ve not experienced in any of my other workshops. The proximity to such a rich environment of wildlife somehow connects us with a natural world that we are so far apart from today. Setting this against the backdrop of the wonderful Tanzanian people with their outgoing and welcoming nature and you easily understand why so many people want to continually return to Africa.”

Sunset in Tarangire NP by David Wong

Photos will include some awe-inspiring shots of big cats, the immensity of elephants, giraffes, and hippos and the delicate grace of Thomson’s Gazelles, shot in the beautiful golden light of the Serengeti. Other photos will illustrate the beauty of African sunsets in Tarangire National Park along with photos of the Maasai, one of 130 different tribal groups in Tanzania.

Elephants in Tanzania, photo by David Nelson