GRASS VALLEY, CA, October 20, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Allison Russell in the Marisa Funk Theater on November 5, 2023.

Allison Russell — poet, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, activist, and co-founder of Our Native Daughters and Birds of Chicago — embarks upon her next chapter in The Returner, a body-shaking, mind-expanding, soulful expression of Black liberation, Black love, of Black self-respect. Written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay), The Returner was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA. It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” band of all-female musicians along with special guest appearances from the legendary Wendy & Lisa, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier. The 4x GRAMMY-nominated singer, and songwriter, has announced a major U.S. headlining tour. The shows kick off October 13th at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI and wrap up in January of 2024.

Since the release of her debut solo LP two years ago, Outside Child, Russell’s often devastating, deeply moving, cathartic celebration of survivor’s joy has become one of the most acclaimed albums of the past 10 years. Now comes the second chapter, The Returner, which serves as a fierce declaration of joy for all survivors who have made it to the other side. “It’s an album of strength and affirmation, not victimization,” said The New York Times in their profile on Russell and Outside Child.

Following a diverse career as a featured member of acclaimed bands including Po’ Girl, Birds of Chicago, and Our Native Daughters, Russell finally dared to release her solo project in 2021. The accolades for Russell have been immense. In addition to her four GRAMMY nominations, she has earned three 2022 Americana Award nominations and a win for Album of the Year, two International Folk Music Award wins, a 2022 Juno nomination for ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. Russell received two 2021 Americana Awards nominations, won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and more. She was recently nominated for Song of the Year and Artist of the Year for the 2023 Americana Awards.

In addition, Russell has consistently used her newfound platform to elevate, educate, and inspire; curating the history-making Once And Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution set for the Newport Folk Festival in 2021 and mobilizing this year’s triumphant Love Rising All-Star benefit concert in support of LGBTQIA+ causes in Nashville – raising over $550,000 and calling national attention to Tennessee’s dangerous anti-trans and anti-drag laws.

Don’t miss the incredible Allison Russell perform at The Center for the Arts on November 5, 2023.

WHAT: Allison Russell WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Sunday, November 5, 2023 | Doors 6:30 pm | Show 7:30 pm TICKETS: $25-35 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: https://bit.ly/3DPPZ1D or (530) 274-8384

