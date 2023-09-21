Grass Valley, CA: Animal Place, a farmed animal sanctuary, is offering a one-of-a-kind program designed for students interested in farmed animals and their care, starting in October 2023. Through LEAP (Leaders for Ethics, Animals and the Planet), students work hands-on with the animals and staff to learn about leadership, animal care, and work to provide climate change solutions.

One applicant to Animal Place’s LEAP program says, “I am interested in joining LEAP because I am extremely passionate about veganism and animal welfare, especially animals traditionally used for agriculture. Also I hope to gain a sense of actual purpose in life by being more educated on how to help animals get out of the food system.”

Animal Place is home to 300 rescued animals. As well as a safe haven to animals in need, Animal Place teaches humane education and advocates for animal protection.

Students (16 and older) in the program attend a monthly hands-on workshop with staff and the animals. Additionally, students participate in service hours ranging from direct animal care, assisting with tours, and outreach events.

Students “graduate” the program by hosting a vegan lunch (with help) and leading a guided tour for family and friends!

The LEAP program runs for nine months following the school year, and students have the opportunity to complete a year-end project for scholarship money. (Great for senior projects!)

Applications are open now at www.leapforanimals.org. Submission deadline is September 30th. Select Nevada County and Animal Place as your sanctuary of choice.

About Animal Place

Animal Place is one of the oldest and largest animal sanctuaries. As a top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits and a 4-star charity from Charity Navigator, it aims for the highest standard of animal welfare. Animal Place provides refuge for unwanted farmed animals, furthers their welfare through education, and fosters ethics of compassion and responsibility towards nonhuman animals by advocating a vegan lifestyle.