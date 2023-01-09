Nevada City, CA — Since 2002, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) has offered a $4,000 scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a degree in the environmental field (science, advocacy, education, art, communication, technology, sustainability, etc.). This year the deadline for students to apply is February 24, 2023.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a resident of either Nevada County, Yuba County, or Sierra County. They must have a minimum 3.0 G.P.A and demonstrate a clear commitment to pursue an environmentally related degree.

While preference will be given to students with a history of volunteering at SYRCL, it is not required, but students do need to show how they have been a leader in their community, an extra-curricular activity, or environmental volunteerism.

Two letters of recommendation (at least one of which is from a teacher, coach, or mentor) are also required.

Students can apply at: https://yubariver.org/our-work/river-education/environmentalist-of-the-year-scholarship/

The Environmentalist of the Year Award is an extension of the work that SYRCL does throughout the watershed in order to educate and unite the community around a common purpose to protect and preserve the Yuba River. SYRCL believes that educated stewards are effective stewards and thus strive to empower, engage, and collaborate with local youth and learning communities.

If you have any questions about SYRCL’s 2023 Environmentalist of the Year Award, please contact SYRCL’s River Education Manager, Monique Streit, at monique@yubariver.org or give her a call at (530) 265-5961 ext. 218