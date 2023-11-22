Nevada City, CA – At approximately 8:10 a.m. on 11/22/2023, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in the 12800 block of Nevada City Highway after a caller reported three men, one of whom was known to the caller, had entered their home without permission. Deputies responded and upon arrival contacted the resident of the home and two of the three men, reported to be trespassing, exited the residence. One man refused to leave the victim’s home and made threats toward the victim and law enforcement, saying he was armed with a knife and would protect himself.

The Sheriff’s Office began negotiations with the suspect to encourage him to exit the residence. The Sheriff’s Mobile Crisis Team (MCT), Special Enforcement Detail (SED), and Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) were called to the scene. Out of precaution, investigators requested Nevada City Hwy be closed from Banner Lava Cap Rd on the south end to Ridge Rd to the north, while they continued their efforts to resolve the incident.

During this incident, first responders on scene reported the smell of natural gas; utilities were called and responded to the area. No gas leaks were detected, and the smell dissipated. It was determined to be unrelated to the barricaded trespasser incident.

Negotiators spent several hours communicating with the man off and on. At approximately 1:15pm, he agreed to exit the home and was detained without further incident. He was identified as 54-year-old Jamal Walker of Grass Valley. No other subjects were in the house and there were no injuries reported. Walker was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for Criminal Threats, Trespassing, Vandalism, and Obstruction/Resisting Arrest.

The investigation currently remains active and ongoing, but the roadway is now open to traffic.

Editor’s note: A few reasons why we do not report on active law enforcement operations except for closures or evacuations: